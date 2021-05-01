ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Marquez crashes heavily again at Jerez but races on

  • "Marc is perfectly fine," MotoGP doctor Angel Charte told Spanish television station DAZN.
AFP 01 May 2021

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA: Six-time world champion Marc Marquez escaped "major injury" after a high speed crash in Spanish MotoGP practice at Jerez on Saturday and is fit to continue racing.

"After his check, marcmarquez93 has been declared FIT for the remainder of the SpanishGP," his Honda team tweeted.

The 28-year-old Spaniard fell heavily in the third practice session at the circuit where last year he broke his right arm in the opening race to end his 2020 campaign.

"Marc is perfectly fine," MotoGP doctor Angel Charte told Spanish television station DAZN.

Marquez made his comeback after nine months out and multiple bouts of surgery at the Portuguese MotoGP last month.

He admitted to a "lack of strength" after he struggled in Friday practice at Jerez.

In Saturday's opening session he lost control of his bike at 180km at turn seven, sliding across gravel on his left arm and into a barrier.

Clearly shaken he managed to walk away, returning to the pits on a scooter.

After a medical check-up at the track Honda reported their star rider had "no major injuries suffering only a contusion".

Shortly after in a second tweet the team added: "To double check his condition after the Turn 7 fall, @MarcMarquez93 is heading to hospital for further checks.

"These are precautionary and Marquez is not experiencing any pain or discomfort."

Charte said he ordered a scan as "a check-up".

"He has a big bruise on his neck and back, it doesn't cost us anything to do a scan," the doctor said. "It's only a control scan, nothing more." the doctor added.

Marquez finished seventh on an emotional return to the championship in Portugal on April 18 having elected to skip the opening two races of 2021 at Qatar.

At Jerez on Friday he could muster only 16th in the opening two practice sessions.

After the third session Takaaki Nakagami riding for Honda's satellite LCR team topped the timesheets ahead of championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.

Marquez crashes heavily again at Jerez but races on

