KARACHI: On Thurs-day, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.050 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,332. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.407 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.317 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.189 billion), Silver (PKR 966.357 million), Platinum (PKR 681.478 million), DJ (PKR 530.435 million), Crude Oil (PKR 327.400 million), Copper (PKR 302.713 million), SP 500 (PKR 194.346 million), Natural Gas (PKR 123.731 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 8.911 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 28 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 18.955 million were traded.

