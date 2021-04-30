ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan delays decision in 50,000 tonnes sugar tender

  • The tender had closed on Tuesday and the lowest offer was reported to be $447 a tonne c&f.
  • The Pakistan government in July 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage and cool prices after production fell below consumption levels.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

HAMBURG: Pakistan's state trading agency TCP has delayed a decision about a purchase in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of white sugar which closed this week and asked participants to match the lowest price offer, European traders said on Friday.

The tender had closed on Tuesday and the lowest offer was reported to be $447 a tonne c&f.

The lowest offer was believed to have been placed by trading house Gemini for Brazilian-origin sugar. Five other trading houses also submitted price offers, but all above $500 a tonne c&f.

Traders said they now expected a decision about a purchase on Monday or early next week.

The Pakistan government in July 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage and cool prices after production fell below consumption levels.

A series of import tenders have been issued by the TCP in recent months to improve local supplies.

The current tender seeks sugar from any worldwide origin for rapid shipment, with 25,000 tonnes shipped within 25 days from the opening of a letter of credit on the contract plus voyage time. The rest should follow 10 days later.

The tender seeks white sugar packed in bags.

