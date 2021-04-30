ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IPRI hosts webinar on "The Way Forward for Afghanistan"

  • On Thursday, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute organised a webinar on "Has the Forever War Ended? The Way Forward for Afghanistan.
  • The webinar discussed the implications of the Biden Administration's decision to withdraw military forces by September this year.
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Apr 2021

On Thursday, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute organised a webinar on "Has the Forever War Ended? The Way Forward for Afghanistan.

The webinar discussed the implications of the Biden Administration's decision to withdraw military forces by September this year.

Richard Olson, Former Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, stated that "Counter-terrorism is not the principle framing device for the United States policy as it was in the first decade of this century. The decision would allow Washington to focus on Indo-Pacific region".

Giving an insight into Washington's perspective, Ambassador (Retd.) Olson argued that there is a significant shift in the United States' "grand strategy" in Afghanistan, adding that they would continue to provide "robust security and development assistance to Afghanistan" even after the withdrawal of troops.

When questioned on the nature of incentives the United States is offering to the Taliban to join the interim government, Olson elaborated that the main incentive is the withdrawal of American forces from the country.

The former Ambassador pointed out that narrow incentives such as the de-sanctioning of Taliban which will allow them to travel openly, adding that “If Taliban lives up to proclaimed moderate vision, international assistance would continue to flow”.

Ambassador (Retd.) Riaz Khan, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, shared that the Taliban are not the same as they were in the 1990s, and have relatively modernised over the past two decades.

Lt. Gen. Naeem Lodhi, former Defense Secretary, argued that the United States would maintain influence in the region, adding that "U.S. would prevent Chinese influence in the region. Also, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Iran are some of the interests why U.S. would remain in the region".

China United States Afghanistan Taliban IPRI seminar troop withdrawal

IPRI hosts webinar on "The Way Forward for Afghanistan"

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters