Markets
Eni Q1 profits jump on stronger oil prices
- Adjusted net profits in the period came in at 0.27 billion euros ($327 million), below an analyst consensus provided by the company of 0.44 billion euros. In the fourth quarter they were 0.5 billion euros.
30 Apr 2021
MILAN: Italian energy group Eni said on Friday its net profit in the first quarter jumped almost five times as firmer oil prices offset lower production.
Adjusted net profits in the period came in at 0.27 billion euros ($327 million), below an analyst consensus provided by the company of 0.44 billion euros. In the fourth quarter they were 0.5 billion euros.
"With the pandemic situation gradually improving, and a broadening economic recovery looking more likely, we have been able to improve our outlook for the coming months, forecasting free cash flow generation in 2021 of more than 3 billion euros," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.
PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election
Eni Q1 profits jump on stronger oil prices
Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44
Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode
Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM
PSM sell-off process hits a snag
No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR
‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid
US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden
Read more stories
Comments