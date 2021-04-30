ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.49%)
4G network: Jazz invests Rs14.6bn in 1Q2021

Tahir Amin Updated 30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jazz invested Rs 14.6 billion, as 4G network investment continued to be the principal focus with population coverage reaching 61 percent during the first quarter of 2021.

Jazz has strengthened its market leadership and continues to drive the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

During the first quarter of 2021, Jazz’s overall subscriber base grew by 11.7 percent year-over-year (YoY) reaching 69.2 million, 4G customer base grew by 62.3 percent YoY reaching 28.7 million, whereas, the overall data users grew by 17.1 percent YoY reaching 47.3 million. During 1Q21, Jazz invested Rs 14.6 billion, as 4G network investment continued to be the principal focus with population coverage reaching 61 percent during the quarter.

Data usage per user also grew considerably to reach 4.5 GB per user.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said: “Jazz has been focused in ensuring a robust and expansive 4G network especially as more and more countrymen relied on the internet as an essential communication, productivity and entertainment tool during the pandemic. We are very pleased to see the rise in the adoption of digital tools in all aspects of life – especially fintech where the growth of JazzCash as Pakistan’s leading mobile wallet and payments provider is very impressive. Given the ever-growing needs and expectations of our customers, Jazz remains firm in its commitment to connect the underserved with fast and reliable 4G and to bank the underbanked through JazzCash.”

The country’s leading fintech, JazzCash, experienced another strong quarter as its user base saw double-digit growth, finishing the quarter with 14 million monthly active mobile wallets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

