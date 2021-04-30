World Art Day: Indus Valley School hosts webinar

KARACHI: The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, hosted a webinar targeting budding and professional artists to commemorate the World Art Day. The objective of the discussion entitled ‘Evolution of the Art World through Social Media’ was to celebrate the work of Pakistani artists and share experiences of the role social media is playing in helping the work of local artists reach across the globe.

The discussion revolved around the changes brought, with the advent of social media, to the art world especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the webinar, Jordi Fornies said, “Just the fact that we are all able to connect today from different corners of the world to have this conversation is a strong testament to how technology can help in building meaningful connections. In today’s increasingly digital world, social media has become one of the most powerful tools that an artist can use to grow their audiences and expand their careers online.

