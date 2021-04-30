KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (April 29, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.64 153.51 153.51 153.18 152.97 152.77 152.55 EUR 186.36 186.26 186.39 186.10 185.97 185.86 185.71 GBP 214.25 214.06 214.09 213.65 213.37 213.12 212.82 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021