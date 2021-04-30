Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
30 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (April 29, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 153.64 153.51 153.51 153.18 152.97 152.77 152.55
EUR 186.36 186.26 186.39 186.10 185.97 185.86 185.71
GBP 214.25 214.06 214.09 213.65 213.37 213.12 212.82
===========================================================================
