ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU cuts 2021/22 soft wheat crop forecast to 124.8mn tonnes

  • That would still be above 2020/21 production of common wheat, or soft wheat, of 117.2 million tonnes, the Commission's monthly supply and demand data showed.
  • The Commission also lowered its projection of soft wheat stocks at the end of 2021/22, to 11.4 million tonnes from 12.9 million last month, reflecting the reduced harvest forecast.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

PARIS: The European Commission on Thursday lowered its forecast of usable production of common wheat in European Union's 27 member countries in 2021/22 to 124.8 million tonnes from an initial estimate of 126.7 million last month.

That would still be above 2020/21 production of common wheat, or soft wheat, of 117.2 million tonnes, the Commission's monthly supply and demand data showed.

The Commission also lowered its projection of soft wheat stocks at the end of 2021/22, to 11.4 million tonnes from 12.9 million last month, reflecting the reduced harvest forecast.

It kept unchanged its soft wheat demand outlook for the upcoming 2021/22 season that starts in July, including an unchanged export projection of 30.0 million tonnes.

For the current 2020/21 season, the Commission increased its soft wheat stocks forecast to 9.9 million tonnes from 9.5 million, mainly due to a 300,000 tonne increase in expected imports to 2.7 million tonnes.

Projected 2020/21 soft wheat exports were seen at 27.0 million tonnes, like last month.

In other cereals, the Commission reduced its forecast of EU usable production of barley in 2021/22 to 56.0 million tonnes from 56.3 million while raising slightly its outlook for usable maize output to 71.3 million tonnes from 71.2 million.

The Commission reduced its outlook for annual maize imports to 16.0 million tonnes for 2021/22 and 2020/21 having previously projected 16.5 million for both seasons.

In oilseeds, it trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 production to 16.5 million tonnes from 16.7 million last month.

Wheat European Commission wheat buyer wheat prices wheat market

EU cuts 2021/22 soft wheat crop forecast to 124.8mn tonnes

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters