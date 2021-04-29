TSX futures rise on firmer oil prices, Fed's dovish stance

Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as oil prices rose on bullish forecasts of recovering demand, while the US Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance supported demand for risk assets globally.

The US central bank on Wednesday showed optimism about domestic economic recovery, but said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still left jobless by the pandemic.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:27 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.95% higher at 19,356.95 on Wednesday.

Dow e-minis were up 132 points, or 0.39% at 07:27 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 28 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 144.5 points, or 1.04%.

TOP STORIES

Ontario will introduce three paid sick days for all workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitals struggle through a third wave of infections largely driven by coronavirus variants passed through workplaces.

Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT is very close to reaching a financial aid deal with the federal government involving a loan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.