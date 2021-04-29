ANL 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.89%)
HUBC 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.3%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.02 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,103 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,952 Decreased By ▼ -107.5 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,391 Decreased By ▼ -73.14 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Nokia back in black in first quarter

  • In March, Lundmark announced the company will slash up to 10,000 jobs -- equivalent to 11 percent of its workforce -- in a major cost-cutting drive.
AFP 29 Apr 2021

HELSINKI: Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said Thursday that it returned to profit in the first three months of the current year, boosted by stronger-than-expected demand for its 5G products and it is sticking to its forecast for the whole of 2021.

The networks giant said in a statement it rang up net profit of 261 million euros in the period from January to March ($310 million), compared with a bottom-line loss of 117 million euros a year earlier.

Revenues were up 3.3 percent at 5.0 billion euros, outpacing analysts' expectations for first-quarter sales of around 4.7 billion euros.

"We have delivered a robust start to the start of the year with strong net sales, operating margin and cash flow," said chief executive Pekka Lundmark.

"I was particularly pleased by strong sales growth across our Network Infrastructure business group driven by increasing demand for next generation connectivity," he said.

The world's third-biggest 5G networks supplier, Nokia is struggling to keep up with rivals Ericsson of Sweden and China's Huawei, with Nokia losing out on a major Verizon contract in the US last year which will impact the outlook into 2022.

In March, Lundmark announced the company will slash up to 10,000 jobs -- equivalent to 11 percent of its workforce -- in a major cost-cutting drive.

On the basis of its first-quarter performance, Nokia said it was maintaining its full-year forecast for sales of 20.6-21.8 billion euros and an operating margin of 7-10 percent.

Nokia Chief Executive Finnish telecoms equipment maker Pekka Lundmark 5G products

