Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Sports

NBA bans Celtics guard Smart one game for referee threat

  • Smart's ban will keep him from the Celtics home game Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.
AFP 29 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Wednesday for using threatening language to a referee in a Tuesday loss to Oklahoma City.

The incidents came during and after the visiting Thunder defeated Boston 119-115, snapping a 14-game losing streak for Oklahoma City.

Smart went 4-of-17 from the floor in scoring 14 points and was whistled for a technical foul in the loss.

Smart's ban will keep him from the Celtics home game Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 27-year-old guard is in his seventh NBA season, all with the Celtics. He is averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game over 42 appearances for Boston this season.

At 32-30, the Celtics are sixth in the Eastern Conference, only ahead of Miami on tiebreakers for the final playoff berth. Teams seven through 10th in the East will be involved in a play-in tournament for the last two post-season berths.

The Hornets sit eighth on 30-31.

