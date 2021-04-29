Qureshi for enhancing regional ties through economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, on Wednesday, that the government is focusing to promote economic cooperation and enhance regional ties through economic diplomacy.

He stated this, while chairing a meeting at the Foreign Office.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub, Adviser on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant on National Security Division Moeed Yousaf, Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant on Power Tabish Gohar, Chairman BoI Atif Bukhari, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and senior military and civilian officials.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, national security, regional stability, and the situation in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the pandemic has badly affected the strong and powerful economies of the world and facing these implications is a big challenge for developing countries such as Pakistan.

In view of this situation, he added that Pakistan is focusing on geo-economic priorities.

To address these challenges, he added that the government’s focus is on promoting economic cooperation and enhancing regional ties through economic diplomacy.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on diplomatic efforts to introduce investment opportunities in various sectors including agriculture, food security, and information technology in Pakistan.

In the regional context, Qureshi said that the international community must play a positive role in bringing lasting peace to the region.

He said that Pakistan will continue its conciliatory efforts for peace and stability in the region including towards the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi also welcomed the Turkey-hosted tripartite meeting on Afghanistan and issuance of joint declaration, despite coronavirus challenge.

