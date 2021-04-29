KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 114,864 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,140 tonnes of import cargos and 43,724 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 101,140 comprised of 37,082 tonnes of Containerized Cargos, 9,778 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 1,095 tonnes of Chick Peas, 3,345 tonnes of DAP, 9,635 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 9,205 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds and 31,000 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargos.

The total export cargos of 43,724 tonnes comprised of 18,358 tonnes of containerized cargos, 335 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 25,031 tonnes of Clinkers.

A total of 4888 containers were handled out of which 2957 were of imports and 1931 were of exports. 2957 import containers comprised of 629 of 20s and 965 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 128 of 20s and 135 of 40s. Export containers 1931 comprised of 423 of 20s and 272 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 48 of 20s and 458 of 40s.

There were 07 vessels viz. Independent Spirit, M T Karachi, Kota Nilam, Annegret, Grace, Demeter Leader and Mid Eagle have currently berthed at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There are 05 Ships viz. Wan Hai 611, MolGlobe, Pacific Venture, M T Lahore and Demeter Leader have sailed out from Karachi Port on Wednesday.

There were 03 ships namely Kyoto Express, Iris Leader and One Henry Hudson were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 141,069 tonnes, comprising 116,358 tonnes imports cargo and 24,711 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,694 Containers (1,914 TEUs imports and 780 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Common Atlas’ carrying 51,000 tonnes of Coal is expected take berth at Electric Power Terminal on Wednesday (today), 28th April, while another ship ‘Pro Alliance’ carrying 45,000 tonnes of Mogas is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more ships, Josephine Maersk, OOCL Washington and MSC Levina with Containers are due to arrive on Thursday, 29th April-2021.

