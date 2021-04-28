Coronavirus claims 45 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed another 45 lives by taking the death toll to 3,201 across the province,the official of the health department said.

The official said during the last 24 hours, 935 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people affected in the province has reached to 15,596.Out of them,2006 people have been recovered from the virus and with this the number of recovered patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 10051.

He said that a total of 8,292 corona tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The rate of positive cases has reached to 11.3%,whereas, the rate of positive cases in 4 districts of the province was 20% and in 11 districts it was more than 10%.

He disclosed that 1057 patients were undergoing treatment on HDU, 149 on ICU, 87 were on ventilator in different hospitals.