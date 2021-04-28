Hong Kong stocks rise at start of trade

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Wednesday morning with investors keeping a cautious eye on US Treasury yields, which are rising again on fears inflation will surge and lead to possible interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 50.40 points, to 28,991.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.30 percent, or 10.45 points, to 3,432.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.24 percent, or 5.47 points, to 2,276.46.