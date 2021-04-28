ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian farmers seen planting more canola, but less than expected

Reuters 28 Apr 2021

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): Canadian farmers intend to expand canola plantings as they look to cash in on record high prices, but not as aggressively as expected, a government report showed on Tuesday. Canola plantings looked to reach 21.5 million acres, up 3.6% from last year and the biggest area in three years, Statistics Canada reported. The estimate was well below the average trade guess of 22.6 million acres in a Reuters survey, and below even the lowest prediction.

Soaring demand for the yellow-flowering oilseed has soaked up much of the leftover stocks from last year, as countries including China import more canola. Crushers process canola into oil to use in food products or to produce cleaner-burning diesel, as well as into meal for animal feed.

“The price and the math suggests that number should be a lot higher,” said Jon Driedger, analyst at LeftField Commodities.

Farmers have other profitable crop options to plant, however, and many hesitate to seed canola too often, which can lead to disease problems, he said.

Canada is the biggest shipper of canola, a cousin of rapeseed used largely to produce vegetable oil.

Smaller than expected plantings, combined with dry Prairie soils that could limit growth add to concerns about thin canola supplies for export or domestic crushing beyond the next harvest, Driedger said.

“Someone’s simply got to use less.”

ICE Canada November canola futures pared their gains after the report, having hit a fresh record high earlier in the session.

Planting has just begun on the Canadian Prairies, with most seeding done in May.

canola Canadian farmers Canola plantings yellow flowering oilseed Jon Driedger LeftField Commodities ICE Canada

Canadian farmers seen planting more canola, but less than expected

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.