THE RUPEE: PKR continues to lose

KARACHI: On Tuesday after market close, PKR continued to lose value against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however went up against Euro in open market while going down against AED and SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.20 and 154.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 155 and 155.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 185 and 186.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.95 and 42.25 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 41 and 41.30 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the American dollar in the local currency market on Tuesday.

The short supply phenomenon of the US dollar prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 154.60 and Rs 155.50 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 154.30 and Rs 155.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. As a result, the British currency firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 214.00 and Rs 215.70 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar remained firm against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.20(buying) and Rs 155.30(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs155.20(buying) and Rs 155.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

