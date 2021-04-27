ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Arabica coffee climbs to highest level since 2017

  • July arabica coffee was up 0.4 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.4375 per lb.
  • May raw sugar was up 0.15 cents, or 0.9%, at 17.32 cents per lb after peaking at 17.40 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than three years on Tuesday with supplies set to tighten over the next few months, while raw sugar climbed to a two-month peak.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee was up 0.4 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.4375 per lb by 1348 GMT. The benchmark second position peaked at $1.4480, its highest since August 2017.

Commerzbank noted in a daily update the crop in top producer Brazil, where the harvest has begun, was expected to fall 30% short of last year.

Demand is also beginning to revive as speedy vaccinations in the United States and China make customers more comfortable with returning to their morning coffee runs.

"New York (arabica coffee) is...at its highest level since August 2017, boosted by the deficits expected in 2021/22," Commerzbank added.

Dealers said the recent breach of resistance levels, including a peak for the July contract of $1.4220 set in February, had helped to generate technically-driven buying.

July robusta coffee rose by $7, or 0.5%, to $1,447 a tonne.

SUGAR

May raw sugar was up 0.15 cents, or 0.9%, at 17.32 cents per lb after peaking at 17.40 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.

Dealers said drier-than-normal weather had added to concerns about Brazil's crop development.

"Momentum remains strong and will likely only encourage further buying," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note, adding the market had breached recent resistance during trading on Monday.

August white sugar rose by $2.80, or 0.6%, to $468.30 a tonne.

COCOA

July New York cocoa fell by $13, or 0.5%, to $2,474 a tonne, weighed by excess supplies.

July London cocoa fell by 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,646 pounds a tonne.

