Coronavirus claims 22 more live in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

APP 27 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Corona virus infection claimed 22 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and with the 22 more deaths, the death toll from coronavirus in the province has risen to 3,156, the health department official said here on Tuesday.

He said that 584 more people were infected with Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours, and with the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 114,661, however, 6,924 patients infected with Corona recovered and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 98,045.

He informed that in the last 24 hours, 10 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and with this the total number of deaths from corona in Peshawar reached to 1624.

He said only in Peshawar 73 more people were infected with Corona and the total number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 44,905.

He said, a total of more than 1.5 million tests have been done in the province so far with the number of active cases in the province has reached 13,460.

He said a total of 6924 corona tests were done during the last 24 hours.

At present 1,081 patients are undergoing treatment in HDUs in different hospitals of the province with 172 corona patients have been admitted in ICUs of different hospitals and 89 patients of Corona are on ventilators in different hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The positive Corona cases rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 8.4%. He informed that in the last 7 days, the rate of corona in Mardan is the highest recorded at 32%, Corona rate in Lakki Marwat rises to 67%, the highest one, 58% in Buner, 11% in Peshawar and 23% in Bajaur respectively.

He said with the increase in the number of corona patients, the use of oxygen has also doubled in Lady Ready Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex. The daily oxygen consumption in HMC has reached 6500 liters.

The hospital has the capacity to store 24,928 liters of oxygen. KTH has an oxygen consumption of 6,000 liters and a capacity of 10,000 liters.

