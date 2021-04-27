Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

Pakistan has banned all tourism activities across the country, from 8th-16th May, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a circular issued by the Government of Pakistan's Ministry of Interior on Tuesday, the National Command and Operations Centre determined the complete closure of tourist resorts, public parks and hotels in tourist-prone areas.

Furthermore, the circular mentioned that there will be a complete closure on any inter-provincial and inter-city transportation, with only locals of Gilgit Baltistan being allowed to travel back to their hometowns.

The National Command and Operations Centre also determined that specific travel nodes will be focused upon, including Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Coastal Areas and other Northern destinations.