ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.86%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.89%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 180.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.5%)
UNITY 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.23%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,902 Decreased By ▼ -6.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,491 Decreased By ▼ -136.45 (-0.53%)
KSE100 45,538 Decreased By ▼ -145.02 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,729 Decreased By ▼ -68.6 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Japanese shares fall as investors look past upbeat corporate outlook

  • Nitto Denko slipped 1.49% after the industrial materials maker's annual net profit forecast missed analysts' consensus.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares inched lower on Tuesday as investors looked past upbeat corporate outlook amid worries about the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while chip-related stocks took cues from a positive finish overnight on the Nasdaq.

The Nikkei share average inched down 0.15% to 29,083.82 by 0211 GMT, while the broader Topix slipped 0.37% to 1,910.83.

"There are uncertainties on the effect of the state of emergency that is imposed on certain parts of Japan, as many people seem to be ignoring it," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"Shares in companies, which reported positive earnings, are not rising. That means investors' expectations for corporate outlook are too high."

Japan imposed a third state of emergency on Tokyo and other big cities, but local media have reported many parts of Tokyo are still crowded as people aren't complying with the order.

Chip-related shares gained, aided by a strong finish for the Nasdaq overnight. Tokyo Electron inched up 0.29%, TDK gained 1.45% and Kyocera rose 0.95%.

Camera and medical equipment maker Canon edged down 0.19% even after its annual operating profit forecast beat market consensus.

Nitto Denko slipped 1.49% after the industrial materials maker's annual net profit forecast missed analysts' consensus.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Nidec up 1.31 %, followed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rising 1.17%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Keyence down 2.92%, followed by Hoya that lost 1.99%.

