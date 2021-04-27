ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Nadeem Khalid elected WWF-Pakistan president

27 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of WWF-Pakistan has elected Nadeem Khalid as the new President of WWF-Pakistan. He is preceded by Ahmer Bilal Soofi, a renowned lawyer, who was the incumbent president from April 2015 to April 2021.

During the leadership of Ahmer Bilal Soofi, the organization took strides in the areas of tackling illegal wildlife trade, promotion of alternative energy resources, freshwater stewardship, climate change, alternate livelihood interventions, improving forest cover and marine and coastal protection initiatives.

During his tenure, Soofi provided strategic support and suggested policies for long-term solutions to freshwater challenges in Pakistan and exclusively wrote about the trans-boundary water conflict between Pakistan and India. Soofi also took up pro-bono cases in major environmental causes and supported WWF-Pakistan by representing it in both the High Court and the Supreme Court in matters such as the new Murree case, Murree forest case, protection of Surla Wildife Sanctuary near Chakwal and several other issues of considerable importance.

Over the decades, WWF-Pakistan has been headed by noted Pakistani philanthropists and businessmen, who have guided the organization to make it one of the most prominent environmental and conservation organizations in the country.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan, thanked Ahmer Bilal Soofi for his continuous support and unrelenting efforts for environmental protection and conservation in Pakistan.

The outgoing president welcomed his successor and hopes the organization will benefit from the passion, experience and vision of Nadeem Khalid. In his message, Nadeem Khalid expressed his strong commitment to protect biodiversity, improve marine environment along our shoreline, enhance the forest cover throughout the country and take efforts to address plastic pollution, which is polluting rivers and freshwater bodies.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WWF Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan Nadeem Khalid Ahmer Bilal Soofi

