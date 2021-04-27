ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Pakistan

Dr Qibla seeks Ulema’s assistance to enforce Covid-19 SOPs

APP 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Monday appealed Ulema and religious scholars to play their due role in enforcing the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were crucial to curbing the virus spread in the country.

Addressing a news conference, he said third wave of the coronavirus was ‘very dangerous’ and posing serious threat to the people’s lives. He added that the entire nation sought the same vibrant role of religious scholars, which they had played last year in containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Last year, he said Ulema guided the people effectively on taking precautionary measures and following the SOPs that led to containment of virus during its first and second waves.

“Those who are saying no to the corona vaccine are in fact unfamiliar with religion and conventional sciences, as Islamic scholars have unanimously agreed that corona vaccine is a need of the hour under the prevailing circumstances,” he stressed, pointing out that the COVID-19 vaccination was in accordance with Islamic laws.

“Taking precautions is absolutely obligatory in Islamic Sharia to save humanity from pandemic,” he noted, adding the infected person must not mingle with others.

Sharing the preventive measures agreed between the government and Ulema for religious places last year, he said people living in most affected areas should not be traveling to other parts of the country.

The faithful should offer ablution, Sunnah at home before visiting for obligatory prayers, besides maintaining social distance, avoiding handshake and hugging during their visit to Masajid.

The concept of home worship should be promoted, he said, adding each head of a home should better lead Taraveeh prayers at home. Minors, elderly people and those suffering from cold, cough and flu should not join congregations and offer prayers at home, he observed.

He said Friday congregations, and joint prayers should be kept short. People should seek mercy from merciful Allah Almighty against the Coronavirus outbreak he concluded.

Coronavirus SOPs Covid pandemic Dr Qibla Ayaz Taraveeh prayers

