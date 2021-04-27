ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP, Kashmiris have inseparable relationship: Faryal

Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Parliamentary Board constituted by Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the Azad Kashmir elections continued for the fourth day, on Monday, under the chairmanship of Faryal Talpur, central president PPP Women’s Wing.

Addressing the meeting, Talpur, said that the PPP and Kashmiris have an inseparable relationship.

The foundation of this relationship was laid by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

She said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had raised her voice for the independence of Kashmir.

In the case of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the relationship between the PPP and Kashmiris will be even stronger, she said.

She said, “It is unfortunate that oppression has been taking place in the occupied Kashmir but the “puppet” prime minister has remained silent.”

She said that if Asif Ali Zardari had been the president of the country, Indian PM Modi would not have even thought of oppressing Kashmiris.

“Kashmiris have been punished for Imran Khan’s obsession with meeting Modi. When the nation was on one page regarding Kashmir, Imran Khan sabotaged national unity by spreading chaos.”

The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, General Secretary Chaudhry Yasin, former prime minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Javed Ayub, and others.

The parliamentary board also interviewed candidates from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Kashmiris Faryal Talpur Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

PPP, Kashmiris have inseparable relationship: Faryal

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.