PPP, Kashmiris have inseparable relationship: Faryal

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Parliamentary Board constituted by Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the Azad Kashmir elections continued for the fourth day, on Monday, under the chairmanship of Faryal Talpur, central president PPP Women’s Wing.

Addressing the meeting, Talpur, said that the PPP and Kashmiris have an inseparable relationship.

The foundation of this relationship was laid by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

She said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had raised her voice for the independence of Kashmir.

In the case of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the relationship between the PPP and Kashmiris will be even stronger, she said.

She said, “It is unfortunate that oppression has been taking place in the occupied Kashmir but the “puppet” prime minister has remained silent.”

She said that if Asif Ali Zardari had been the president of the country, Indian PM Modi would not have even thought of oppressing Kashmiris.

“Kashmiris have been punished for Imran Khan’s obsession with meeting Modi. When the nation was on one page regarding Kashmir, Imran Khan sabotaged national unity by spreading chaos.”

The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, General Secretary Chaudhry Yasin, former prime minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Javed Ayub, and others.

The parliamentary board also interviewed candidates from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

