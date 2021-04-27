ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Supreme Court to take up gun rights case

AFP 27 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a challenge backed by the gun lobby to a New York law that restricts the carrying of firearms outside the home.

It will be the first major case involving the Second Amendment constitutional right to bear arms heard by the nation’s highest court in more than a decade.

The case will be argued before a Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority and comes amid a gun control push by President Joe Biden in the wake of several mass shootings.

A more than century-old New York law currently requires someone applying for a permit to carry a gun outside the home to establish “proper cause.”

The suit to be heard by the Supreme Court was brought by two men who were denied permits to carry handguns for self-defense.

Their appeals were rejected by lower courts and the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in its October term.

The court said it would limit arguments to the question: “Whether the state’s denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.”

The Second Amendment to the Constitution is subject to various interpretations.

It reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

For the National Rifle Association and many gun owners, it guarantees the rights of citizens to carry weapons.

In a landmark case in 2008, the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment ensured the right to have a gun at home and left it up to cities and states to set their own rules on carrying firearms outside the home.

The court had previously declined to take up several Second Amendment cases but it underwent a shift to the right under former president Donald Trump.

Trump named three justices who are sympathetic to the arguments of gun owners, raising fears among gun control advocates that local restrictions such as the New York law could be in jeopardy.

There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Joe Biden US Supreme Court National Rifle Association Second Amendment

US Supreme Court to take up gun rights case

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.