United Alpha price hiked despite dollar depreciation

  The car was introduced in Pakistan in January 2021 and was touted as the cheapest 1,000cc hatchback in the market.
Syed Ahmed 26 Apr 2021

The cost of 1000cc Alpha hatchback has been hiked by Rs.50,000, by United Motors. The United Alpha cost Rs.1,395,000 when it was originally introduced in Pakistan in January 2021. Now the vehicle is being sold for Rs.1,445,000.

The company said that the revised price tag will be applicable to all booking orders made after 24th April.

Why the price hike after just three months in the market?

United Motors hasn’t provided any reason behind the move. Though the value of the Pakistani rupee has appreciated by almost 4% against US Dollar since January, the price of United Alpha has been increased by 3.6% instead of being reduced. Note that the rupee depreciation is one of the reasons why auto companies had been increasing the prices over the past few years.

The hatchback was previously flaunted as the cheapest 1000cc hatchback in the market. United Alpha is considered a revamped first-gen Chery QQ facelift that appeared in China back in 2012 and was phased out by 2015. The vehicle is powered by a 993cc unit capable of 69hp of power and 93Nm of torque and comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Other key features of the car include;

  • Touchscreen multimedia unit
  • Digital meter console
  • Power steering
  • Power windows
  • Central locking
  • Remote key
  • Power locks
  • Alloy wheels
  • Reversing camera

The affordable car seems to have cut costs on safety. This is yet another car in Pakistan that lacks basic safety equipment such as driver/ passenger airbags.

