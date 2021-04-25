Lahore's COVID test positivity rate increased to 20 percent, says Rashid

(Karachi) Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that a significant rise in coronavirus positivity rate has been witnessed in the province, local media reported on Sunday.

Addressing a media briefing in Lahore, Rashid said that the positivity rate of coronavirus cases has increased to 20 percent in Lahore, while Faisalabad and Multan reported an infection rate of 27 percent and 23 percent respectively.

She stated that 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus in Lahore after which 15 localities in the city were sealed. The minister pointed out that two areas in Multan and 10 areas of Rawalpindi have been completely sealed as well.

She said that similar rules will be implemented in any area of the province where the positivity rate exceeds eight percent.

Yasmeen Rashid said that presently, the highest number of people are getting vaccinated in Punjab. “So far, we have administered 900,000 doses,” she revealed. She maintained that 34,000 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The COVID death toll in Punjab reached 7,897 after 98 more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ringing alarm of seriousness of the corona pandemic.

Most deaths were reported from Lahore where 43 people died, Rawalpindi (10), Multan (13), Faisalabad (14), Gujranwala (5), Sargodha (4), and Rahim Yar Khan (3) during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in these cities to 3,258, 1,264, 509, 777, 277, 198 and 168, respectively.