ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,117
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
795,627
561124hr
Sindh
277,593
Punjab
288,598
Balochistan
21,618
Islamabad
72,981
KPK
113,121
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore's COVID test positivity rate increased to 20 percent, says Rashid

  • Minister says 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus in Lahore after which 15 localities in the city were sealed
  • Faisalabad and Multan reported an infection rate of 27 percent and 23 percent: Rashid
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that a significant rise in coronavirus positivity rate has been witnessed in the province, local media reported on Sunday.

Addressing a media briefing in Lahore, Rashid said that the positivity rate of coronavirus cases has increased to 20 percent in Lahore, while Faisalabad and Multan reported an infection rate of 27 percent and 23 percent respectively.

She stated that 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus in Lahore after which 15 localities in the city were sealed. The minister pointed out that two areas in Multan and 10 areas of Rawalpindi have been completely sealed as well.

She said that similar rules will be implemented in any area of the province where the positivity rate exceeds eight percent.

Yasmeen Rashid said that presently, the highest number of people are getting vaccinated in Punjab. “So far, we have administered 900,000 doses,” she revealed. She maintained that 34,000 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The COVID death toll in Punjab reached 7,897 after 98 more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ringing alarm of seriousness of the corona pandemic.

Most deaths were reported from Lahore where 43 people died, Rawalpindi (10), Multan (13), Faisalabad (14), Gujranwala (5), Sargodha (4), and Rahim Yar Khan (3) during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in these cities to 3,258, 1,264, 509, 777, 277, 198 and 168, respectively.

Punjab Lahore coronavirus cases vaccination infection rate Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid rise in positivity rate death toll increases

Lahore's COVID test positivity rate increased to 20 percent, says Rashid

FM Qureshi thanks Turkey for giving impetus to Afghan peace process

One billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

Sindh govt seeks army's help to enforce coronavirus SOPs

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 5,611 new infections during 24 hours

Govt hints at imposing countrywide lockdown

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters