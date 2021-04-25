Sindh sees 923 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: As many as 923 new cases of Covid-19 emerged while six more patients died overnight, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The chief minister added that the death toll lifted to 4,593 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. He said 12,104 samples were tested which detected 923 cases that constituted 7.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,549,387 tests have been conducted against which 277,592 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.4 percent or 262,138 patients have been recovered, including 267 overnight.

The CM said currently 10,861 patients were under treatment of them 10,263 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 498 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 464 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 923 new cases, 559 have been detected from Karachi, including 267 from East, 107 South, 73 Central, 69 Malir, 25 Korangi and 18 West.

