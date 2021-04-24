Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

The total number of people to recover from the novel coronavirus in the country reached 686,488 after 4,198 more people recovered on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 52,402 tests were conducted taking the tally to 11,483,643. From these new tests conducted, 5,908 came out COVID-19 positive. The nation has so far reported 790,016 cases.

The country's coronavirus positivity ratio is 11.27% while there are 86,529 active cases of the deadly virus. There are also 4,682 critical cases in the country.

During the past 24 hours, 157 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll to 16,999.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Pakistan Army to assist the police and law enforcement agencies in enforcing Standard Operating Procedures for curbing the spread of the virus.

The PM has said that the government will not impose a lockdown as daily wagers and laborers will suffer the most