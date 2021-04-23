ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
TSX gains on boost from materials

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.4 points, or 0.2%, at 19,074.56.
  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,786.20 an ounce. Gold prices were set for their third weekly gain on lower Treasury yields.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as material stocks rose tracking gold prices and a jump in factory sales in March helped boost recovery optimism.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.4 points, or 0.2%, at 19,074.56.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,786.20 an ounce. Gold prices were set for their third weekly gain on lower Treasury yields.

Canadian factory sales most likely rose 3.5% in March from February, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday. The increase is mostly attributed to higher sales in transportation equipment and the petroleum and coal product industries.

The energy sector was unchanged as US crude prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.1%.

The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector remain unchanged.

On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 106 issues declined for a 1.08-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.97 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Turquoise Hill Resources, which jumped 2.3% and OrganiGram Holdings, which rose 2.2%.

Winpak Ltd fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Sunopta Inc, down 1.6%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tetra Bio-Pharma, Nevada Copper and Royal Bank of Canada.

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 18 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 28.63 million shares.

