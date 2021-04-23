ANL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.71%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 115.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.73%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
FCCL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.2%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HUBC 75.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.71%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.48%)
PRL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 169.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.8%)
UNITY 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 4,772 Decreased By ▼ -52.78 (-1.09%)
BR30 24,802 Decreased By ▼ -257.88 (-1.03%)
KSE100 44,479 Decreased By ▼ -450.45 (-1%)
KSE30 18,197 Decreased By ▼ -178.66 (-0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder
Apr 23, 2021
World

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

  • At its launch on April 25 last year, the pandemic was still in its infancy.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

GENEVA: One year on, backers of a giant global programme to develop and deliver Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments warned Friday the pandemic would not end without a renewed world effort.

The Access to Covid Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a multi-billion-dollar internationally-coordinated attempt to find ways to beat the pandemic, made rapid strides in speeding up vaccine development -- though a Covid cure remains elusive.

The scheme is seeking $22 billion this year to further the assault on the pandemic, but only has $11.1 billion in commitments so far.

"At the one-year anniversary of the launch of the ACT-Accelerator, world leaders face a choice: invest in saving lives by treating the cause of the pandemic everywhere, now, or continue to spend trillions on the consequences with no end in sight," the scheme said in an impact report.

"The time to act is now.

"It is the fastest and most effective way to save lives, protect health systems and restore economies."

ACT said the cost was less than one percent of what governments are spending on stimulus packages to reboot Covid-scarred economies.

At its launch on April 25 last year, the pandemic was still in its infancy.

The death toll -- now more than three million -- stood at around 190,000, while only 2.7 million people had been infected, compared to nearly 144 million confirmed cases today.

The launch saw world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, UN chief Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa issue the call for global investment in finding solutions.

Angela Merkel Cyril Ramaphosa German Chancellor COVID vaccines UN chief Antonio Guterres ACT

