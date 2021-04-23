Punjab reports 2,902 fresh corona cases, 54 deaths

LAHORE: The corona situation is taking serious turn in major cities of Punjab, as out of 28,829 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2902 fresh virus cases and 54 fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 279,437 and death toll to 7,718.

The provincial metropolis is witnessing alarming situation as 1,466 fresh cases and 23 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The occupancy ratio of ventilators in five major hospitals of Lahore including Services, Jinnah, LGH, PKLI and Sir Ganga Ram has reached hundred percent. There is heavy rush of corona patients in both public and private sectors hospitals in Lahore.

With the recovery of 2,351 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 226,380. On the other hand, as many as 3,986 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 676,605 showing recovery rate of 86.9 percent.

The corona positivity rate in Punjab has declined to 10.06 percent from previous 13.94 percent.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 148,573 cases and 3,177 deaths, Rawalpindi 22,284 cases and 1,242 deaths, Faisalabad 16,983 cases and 761 deaths, Multan 13,107 cases and 496 deaths, Bahawalpur 6,161 cases and 194 deaths, Gujranwala 7,144 cases and 264 deaths, Gujrat 6,458 cases and 107 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 4,010 cases and 164 deaths, Sargodha 6,012 cases and 192 deaths, Sheikhupura 2,903 cases and 82 deaths and Sialkot reported 6,365 cases and 206 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said: “We have set of target of vaccinating 30,000 people. People must register themselves at 1166 or they may get information from 1033. People of 50-59 years of age must visit only after getting the vaccination code. Staff has been increased at vaccination centres.”

Moreover, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rizq, an innovative social enterprise dedicated to ending hunger in Pakistan, to launch the Ferozsons Omega Initiative with the objective to improve access of food at hospitals and underserved communities across Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by the CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Osman Khalid Waheed and Rizq Founder Qasim Javaid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021