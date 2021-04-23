ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Covid-19: ambivalence, complacency and ignorance

Saeed Mirza 23 Apr 2021

The Covid-19 situation is indeed profoundly alarming in the country. That is why the federal government has hinted at shutting down all the major cities by imposing strict but broader lockdowns. According to federal minister Asad Umar, the number of critical cases has now exceeded 4,500. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has noted that if the situation remains the same, they would have no choice but to shut down major cities.

The entire nation appears to have thrown caution to the wind insofar as observance of Covid-19-related SOPs is concerned. Unfortunately, our approach to this challenge is characterized by ambivalence, complacency and ignorance. We must not lose sight of what is happening in a neighbouring country, India, where hospitals have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep Covid-19 patients alive.

Saeed Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

lockdowns NCOC Asad Umar COVID19 Covid19 situation

Saeed Mirza

Covid-19: ambivalence, complacency and ignorance

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.