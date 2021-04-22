ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PIA set to become first airline to fly with vaccinated crew

  • The PIA administration has fast-tracked the process of vaccination of its pilots, flight attendants, cabin, and cockpit crew, in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.
  • So far, over 250 pilots and flight attendants have been administered COVID-19 vaccines.
Syed Ahmed 22 Apr 2021

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline in the region to fly with all-vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew amid the third wave of COVID-19.

The PIA administration has fast-tracked the process of vaccination of its pilots, flight attendants, cabin, and cockpit crew, in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The airline aims to complete the vaccination process by the mid of May. In the second phase, the national flag carrier has decided to vaccinate all its frontline workers.

According to CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, over 250 pilots, and flight attendants have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far.

“The national carrier would be the first carrier in the country to operate with all vaccinated crew ensuring complete protection of our customers with the rapid vaccinations being done for all crew followed by all front line workers.”

He said that the airline prioritizes the health and safety of its passengers, crew, and employees and this initiative shows our commitment to adhering to global health and safety standards.

“PIA is already taking necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 and disinfects its aircraft regularly as regulated by the concerned authorities,” he added.

Sharing pictures of its crew receiving the jabs, the official Twitter account of the airline said PIA strictly adheres to all the prevalent COVID19 precautionary measures.

