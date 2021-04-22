ANL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.45%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
BOP 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.21%)
JSCL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.61%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
MLCF 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.24%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
POWER 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.15%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
PTC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
TRG 172.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -8.12 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,342 Decreased By ▼ -209.48 (-0.82%)
KSE100 45,211 Decreased By ▼ -95.25 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Dollar loses bond yield support, euro looks to ECB for inspiration

  • "We've confirmed that demand for Treasuries is healthy, which means there is no upward pressure on yields," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

TOKYO: The dollar was pinned near multi-week lows against most major currencies on Thursday as fading gains in US Treasury yields reduced the greenback's interest rate advantage.

The euro was in focus ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB)meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases are expected to send the common currency racing higher.

Sentiment toward the dollar has weakened as last month's spike in Treasury yields reverses course, but some analysts say the outlook over the longer term remains positive due to a strong US economy and an improved coronavirus vaccination programme.

"We've confirmed that demand for Treasuries is healthy, which means there is no upward pressure on yields," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"In this environment, the dollar will test the downside against the yen. The euro is different because there are signs that people inside the ECB are more optimistic about the economy, which raises questions about tapering."

The dollar stood at 107.99 yen, close to a seven-week low.

The euro was quoted at $1.2043, not far from its strongest since March 3.

The British pound bought $1.3939.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.4828 per dollar to reach its strongest level since March 12.

On Wednesday a closely watched auction of US 20-year Treasuries drew strong demand, which helped the fixed income market regain its composure and put a cap on yields.

Last month, Treasury yields spiked to their highest in more than a year due to worries about accelerating inflation, which prompted dollar bulls to pile into the currency.

However, this trade has started to unwind this month as yields reversed course, and investors will now look to the US Federal Reserve's meeting next week for new trading cues.

The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow bond buying.

Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has already said tapering is possible, and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar on any signs that a reduction in bond purchases is gaining more support within the ECB, analysts said.

Monetary policy has drawn renewed attention after the Bank of Canada signalled that it could start hiking interest rates in late 2022 after it cut the pace of bond purchases, making it the first Group of Seven central bank to move towards withdrawing extraordinary stimulus.

The Canadian dollar, which surged to a six-week high on Wednesday, was last quoted at 1.2500 against its US counterpart.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars traded near one-month highs against the greenback, supported by speculation that their central banks are more likely to follow Canada's example due to an improving economic outlook.

