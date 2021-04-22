KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,857.42 High: 4,907.45 Low: 4,849.18 Net Change: (-) 14.09 Volume ('000): 359,808 Value ('000): 18,445,575 Makt Cap 1,360,451,479,098 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,156.72 NET CH. (-) 111.49 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,679.73 NET CH. (+) 51.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,459.41 NET CH. (-) 17.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,922.90 NET CH. (-) 33.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,041.00 NET CH. (+) 80.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-April-2021 ====================================

