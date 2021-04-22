Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
22 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,857.42
High: 4,907.45
Low: 4,849.18
Net Change: (-) 14.09
Volume ('000): 359,808
Value ('000): 18,445,575
Makt Cap 1,360,451,479,098
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,156.72
NET CH. (-) 111.49
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,679.73
NET CH. (+) 51.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,459.41
NET CH. (-) 17.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,922.90
NET CH. (-) 33.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,041.00
NET CH. (+) 80.20
------------------------------------
As on: 21-April-2021
====================================
