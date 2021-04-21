ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

AJK President declares just solution of Kashmir issue only key to ever-lasting peace in region

  • He said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was a political dispute which could only be resolved through political and diplomatic means.
APP 21 Apr 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Describing UN-sponsored plebiscite to determine the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding their future as key to peace in South Asia; AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday declared that Kashmiris would never compromise on their freedom and right to self-determination.

Commenting on the intensified military operation by the Indian occupation army in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir( IIOJK) during the holy month of Ramazan, he said that there was no military solution of Kashmir, which needed to be resolve under UN Security Council resolution by holding a fair and free plebiscite, AJK President office said.

He said that the people of Kashmir had been sacrificing for their freedom and rights for two centuries and they would continue their struggle till they get the right to live a dignified life with freedom.

Saying that the atrocities of the Indian army against Kashmiris have crossed all limits, the President called upon the Islamic world and the international community to intervene and stop India from committing inhuman barbarities against the defenceless people of the IIOJK.

Expressing his deep concern over growing incidents of fake encounters in IIOJK, the president said that the Indian army had intensified its atrocities and was killing innocent youth by falsely dubbing them as the terrorist.

India, he said, through its false narrative gave an impression to the world that it was fighting terrorism in the held valley. The 900,000 Indian troops were not combating terrorism in IIOJK rather they were engaged in massacring the unarmed civilian of the occupied territory, the president added.

He said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was a political dispute which could only be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

But India unfortunately was trying to find a military solution to the issue by using excessive force, he added.

The whole region was suffering from instability and tension because of the Indian army’s inhuman treatment of Kashmiri people, he maintained.

Khan said that India also was trying to give the impression to the world through false propaganda it was fighting a war on terror in occupied Kashmir but the fact that its nine lakh regular army and paramilitary forces were killing innocent and unarmed people in IIOJK.

"We are deeply concerned over the use of force against the people demanding their legitimate right to self-determination, freedom and liberty," the state president concluded.



AJK President declares just solution of Kashmir issue only key to ever-lasting peace in region

