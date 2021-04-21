Markets
Roche CEO sees accelerating sales especially in drugs division in rest of 2021
- Drugs division chief Bill Anderson added that the impact of biosimilars.
21 Apr 2021
ZURICH: Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan expects accelerating sales especially in his drugs division during the remainder of 2021, he told reporters on Wednesday, after a first quarter in which the pandemic dented revenue from medicines that required doctor visits.
Drugs division chief Bill Anderson added that the impact of biosimilars -- copies of Roche's off-patent cancer medicines that are taking away business from the company -- would wane in severity in coming months, also helping the growth trajectory.
