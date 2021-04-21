ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.82%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.05%)
TRG 170.50 Increased By ▲ 5.49 (3.33%)
UNITY 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.51%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -19.16 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,458 Decreased By ▼ -127.67 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,252 Decreased By ▼ -147.48 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,498 Decreased By ▼ -34.48 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

  • 5,499 people tested positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours.
  • More than 5000 people also recovered from the virus.
Aisha Mahmood 21 Apr 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumped to 772,381 on Wednesday after 5,499 people tested positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours.

47,301 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of tests conducted to 11,319,832. The country's positivity ratio stands at 11.62%. There are now 83,162 active cases of the virus, out of which 4,528 are critical.

During the past 24 hours, 148 more people succeed to the virus, taking the death toll to 16,600. The country also reported 5,488 new recoveries. 672,619 people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan since last year.

During the past 24 hours, Punjab has reported 2,969 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively recorded 520 coronavirus cases and eight deaths, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 1,153 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths.

Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccination for people 50 and above will also begin today.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases positivity rate death toll third COVID wave

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters