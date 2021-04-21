Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumped to 772,381 on Wednesday after 5,499 people tested positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours.

47,301 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of tests conducted to 11,319,832. The country's positivity ratio stands at 11.62%. There are now 83,162 active cases of the virus, out of which 4,528 are critical.

During the past 24 hours, 148 more people succeed to the virus, taking the death toll to 16,600. The country also reported 5,488 new recoveries. 672,619 people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan since last year.

During the past 24 hours, Punjab has reported 2,969 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively recorded 520 coronavirus cases and eight deaths, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 1,153 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths.

Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccination for people 50 and above will also begin today.