ANL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.32%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DGKC 121.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
HASCOL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HUBC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
JSCL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
PTC 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TRG 173.15 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (4.93%)
UNITY 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 21.13 (0.43%)
BR30 25,768 Increased By ▲ 182.52 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,534 Increased By ▲ 134.39 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,613 Increased By ▲ 80.08 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey says Afghanistan peace talks postponed

  • A leaked US State Department report said Washington wanted the Turkey conference to approve a plan to replace the present leadership of President Ashraf Ghani with an interim government involving the Taliban.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey said Tuesday an international peace conference on Afghanistan scheduled for April 24 in Istanbul has been postponed until mid-May.

"We decided to postpone the talks" until celebrations for the holy month of Ramadan end in mid-May, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told HaberTurk television in an interview.

The postponement comes after the US administration of President Joe Biden last week announced the withdrawal of all American forces from Afghanistan before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Turkey had first announced the conference, co-sponsored by the United Nations and Qatar, to run from April 24 to May 4.

But Cavusoglu said: "We believed it would be useful to postpone" after consultations with Doha, the UN and Washington.

"There's no need to rush," he added.

Ankara said the talks would be between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Last week, the Taliban when contacted said the group had still not completed internal consultations over whether to attend the conference.

Cavusoglu said the postponement would give both sides time to prepare their list of names, referring to a "lack of clarity" over who would attend the conference.

Asked if the Taliban would join the talks, he said: "Of course. Would this conference have a meaning without the Taliban's presence?"

The US is trying to add urgency to long-stalled peace talks ahead of its planned end to military involvement in Afghanistan which began in response to the 2001 terror attacks on Washington and New York.

Biden has pledged to remove the last American troops from Afghanistan -- a force currently made up of around 2,500 personnel -- within six months.

A leaked US State Department report said Washington wanted the Turkey conference to approve a plan to replace the present leadership of President Ashraf Ghani with an interim government involving the Taliban.

Before the postponement was announced, State Department spokesman Ned Price said "there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and only through a political settlement, and a comprehensive ceasefire, will we be able to support a resolution that brings security, stability, and prosperity to the people of Afghanistan."

He said the Istanbul conference was "part of that broader effort, that broader engagement" towards a political settlement.

Turkey Afghanistan Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu HaberTurk

Turkey says Afghanistan peace talks postponed

US Jury holds former policeman Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd

Govt calls NA vote on envoy

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters