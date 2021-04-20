HP commits to reducing its emissions by half this decade

With climate change emerging as a major threat all over the globe, HP has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by half during this decade.

The the American information technology multinational hopes to reach net zero emissions by 2040, which essentially means that HP will not be releasing more pollution that it can draw down from the atmosphere.

In addition to this, indirect emissions constitute the biggest share of HP's overall carbon footprint. According to reports by The Verge, the company's overall carbon footprint has also increased by 5 percent in 2019 as compared to the year before.

Other tech giants like Apple and Dell have also made similar commitments to combating climate change. Apple plans on reaching net zero emissions by 2030, while Dell plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

While HP's plans are more ambitious than Dell's, both companies hope to reduce pollution and electricity use from their supply chain and production processes.

With the aim of fighting climate change, HP also plans on employing electric vehicles and alternative fuels in its distribution and shipping processes. The company is also determined to push its suppliers towards more environment-friendly practices.

According to reports, the company also plans on ensuring that 75 percent of its total annual product and packaging content uses recycled, reused or renewable materials.