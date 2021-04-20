World
Sweden reports 16,692 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths since Friday
20 Apr 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 16,692 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday.
The figure compared with 19,105 cases during the corresponding period last week.
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 37 new deaths, taking the total to 13,825. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.
Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.
