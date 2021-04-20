ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
Sindh secy info pays surprise visit to Hyderabad office

Recorder Report 20 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: Secretary Information Sindh Rafiq Ahmed Buriro paid a surprise visit to the newly constructed building of Information Department Hyderabad Monday.

During the visit, the Information Secretary inspected different sections of the Sindh Information office Hyderabad. On this occasion, he directed the Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari to ensure the attendance and punctuality of all the officers and staff.

He further directed the officers of all the districts of the division to highlight the people welfare projects of Sindh government through articles, video documentaries and other publicity material highlight the welfare so that people could get maximum benefits of them.

He directed the Director Information Hyderabad to issue instructions to all the district officers to prepare a detailed profile of their respective districts containing information about the historical background, cultural, social and economic situation of the districts so that tourists and People from different parts could get detailed information about the districts. He further directed for giving certificates of appreciation to the officers and staff of Hyderabad Division for their outstanding performance so that they could be encouraged.

On the occasion, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari gave a detailed briefing to the Information Secretary regarding the newly constructed building of Directorate of Information Hyderabad and performance of the officers. He informed the Secretary Information about problems faced by the department, particularly shortage of vehicles due to which problems was being faced for the coverage of VIPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government economic situation Rafiq Ahmed Buriro Sawai Khan Chhalgari

