ANL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
ASL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.5%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.39%)
EPCL 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
HASCOL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
PAEL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.62%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 11.40 (7.45%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.96%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 55.42 (1.15%)
BR30 25,646 Increased By ▲ 507.32 (2.02%)
KSE100 45,379 Increased By ▲ 465.79 (1.04%)
KSE30 18,574 Increased By ▲ 211.19 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Treasury creates climate hub to coordinate tax, economic policy

AFP Updated 20 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Monday the creation of a new climate office to oversee tax and economic policies to support the administration's efforts to combat climate change.

The announcement comes just days before President Joe Biden hosts a virtual climate summit, and Treasury said the position aims to mobilize resources for climate-friendly investments.

"Climate change requires economy-wide investments by industry and government as well as actions to measure and mitigate climate-related risks to households, businesses and our financial sector," Yellen said in a statement. She tapped John Morton to lead Treasury's new Climate Hub office and "ensure that Treasury is doing everything it can to respond to climate change while creating opportunities that strengthen our economy."

Morton served in former president Barack Obama's White House overseeing energy and climate change on the National Security Council. Biden has made environmental issues a central focus of his administration, announcing the US will rejoin the Paris Climate agreement and making investments in renewable energy a key part of his massive $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal.

He has invited 40 leaders to participate in the April 22-23 summit, and will set the stage for the summit by unveiling what are expected to be ambitious new US targets for reducing emissions responsible for climate change. "Climate change presents new challenges and opportunities for the US economy," Yellen said. "Finance and financial incentives will play a crucial role in addressing the climate crisis at home and abroad and in providing capital for opportunities to transform the economy."

Joe Biden US Treasury climate change Janet Yellen economic policy

US Treasury creates climate hub to coordinate tax, economic policy

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

PM explains why ties with France cannot be severed

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.