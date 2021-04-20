MYC demands withdrawal of ban on TLP

LAHORE: The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) has demanded withdrawal of ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, expulsion of French envoy and constitution of a judicial commission and a fact-finding committee to probe violence during the protests of the workers of religious outfit.

The demands were made in the meeting of the MYC, a conglomerate of more than two dozen religious and political parties, at Mansoora on Monday. Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq had invited the MYC and religious scholars of all schools of thoughts at the JI headquarters to discuss the situation emerged during the recent protest demonstrations. MYC President Sahibzada Abu-al-Khair Zubair presided over the session. Talking to media, MYC Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said the TLP started the protest demonstration after the government's failure to honor the commitment it made with the religious party for cutting off diplomatic ties with France.

