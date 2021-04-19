During 10 years: Shehbaz’s assets increased to Rs7.3bn, claims Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that former chief minister Shehaz Sharif assets have increased to Rs 7.3 billion during last ten years of his tenure in the Punjab (2008-2018).

Speaking at a press conference, he said that PML (N) was trying to give impression that unfairness was being done to Shehbaz Shairf by not allowing bail to him. He said that the primary purpose of his press conference was to share detailed order of two judges bench of Lahore inform that was hearing application moved by former chief minister for his bail on ground of age and ailment.

The bench was divided on the bail and that the judge that disagreed to grant bail has written in the first page that it was shocking for him to learn that judgment was announced mutual when he made his position cleared that he does not agree to grant bail to the former Chief Minister.

Gill added that the purpose of holding press conference was to share the detailed order in Shehbaz Sharif bail case, which is now public property. He further stated that the judgment was not announced by the judge but a peon. Maryma Aurenzeb of PML (N) has expressed concern and was, allegedly, trying to give colour that the court, perhaps, had given judgment in favour of Shehbaz Sharif which was now being influenced to change.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has always respected the courts and their verdicts and would continue to do so as it does not believe in interference, said SAPM to Prime Minister and added that it was written in the first page of order of the dissenting judge that he was surprised that judgment was declared mutual when he disagreed to it.

He said that as per judgment, in 1990 total assets of Shehbaz Sharif were declared Rs 2.1 million, which increased to Rs 15 million by 1998 and a whooping Rs 7328 million during his last ten years tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab. SAPM to Prime Minister said that Rs 7.3 billion has been made in the last ten years and as per court order the former chief minister Punjab has failed to justify his income.

He said that Hamaza Shehbaz Sharif declared assets have also increased to Rs 533 million in 2018 from Rs 1.8 million in 2001 and Rs 181 million were transferred to his account through take TTs, (telegraphic transfers). Salman Shehbaz assets were increased from Rs 1.8 million to Rs 2.2 billion in 2018 and Rs 1.6 billion in his account was also transferred through fake TTs. Likewise, the money was also transferred to the female accounts of Shehbaz family through TTs. Rs 145 million was transferred in Nusrat Shehbaz account through fake TTs. She also procured two houses from the money transferred in her account through take TTs and one house was declared camp office of chief minister and Rs 500 million public money was spent on its security and other things.

He also alleged that Shehbaz family had shown Rs 78 million profit from agriculture land, which was proven false after investigation as only Rs 13 million can be earned from it.

