PM convenes federal cabinet meeting to discuss 13-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss a 13-point agenda, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal cabinet will take several important decisions on matters ranging from the approval of a database for record-keeping of essential commodities to a summary seeking permission regarding UN vehicles to move through Kabul from Karachi.

Matters pertaining to the appointment of the board of governors under the Federal Medical Teaching Ordinance, board of governors for joint investment companies and appointment of CEO National Insurance Company will be discussed in the meeting. The members are also expected to approve decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

During the meeting, Dr Ishrat Hussain will brief the cabinet about the restructuring of PIA while SAPM on Power Tabish Gohar will present a plan in the cabinet regarding reducing circular debt.