CM for making price control mechanism more effective

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to make 'price control mechanism' more effective and ensure provision of daily use items both in retail market and Ramazan Bazaars.

He also directed the administration to take all possible steps for ensuring availability of sugar on government prescribed rates to the consumers.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting which reviewed the availability of flour, sugar and other daily use items on government prescribed rates. The provincial administration briefed the Chief Minister about price control mechanism in detail.

The CM said no one should be allowed to deprive the common man from his hard earned money. He said there were some hurdles in supplies due to the prevailing situation but now it is improving.

