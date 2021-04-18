Vaccination of people aged 50-59 to begin next week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start vaccinating people in the age group 50-59 from next week, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Saturday. He tweeted that the NCOC in today's meeting decided to start vaccination of people aged from 50 to 59 from Wednesday (April 21), encouraging once again everyone to register themselves for the vaccination.

The National Command and Operation Centre started registering citizens above 50 years of age for COVID-19 vaccination from March 30.

"Registration of those who are 50 plus for covid vaccination will be opened on march 30th. Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been open. Encourage everybody who is 50 plus to register when the registration is opened for them on 30th," Asad Umar had tweeted.